Online privacy: Twitter, Reddit, and other Internet groups oppose US rules. USA that require visitors to disclose information from social media

Twitter Inc, Reddit, and a group representing the top internet firms backed two groups of documentaries that defied the 2019 Trump Administration rules that require almost all US visitors. USA Disseminate information from users of social networks from the last five years.

In court documents filed Thursday, social media sites and the Internet Association, which represent Facebook, Amazon.com, Alphabet and others, said the rules force foreigners "to give up their anonymity to travel to the States. United "and,quot; relax ". a lot of discourse and associative activity. "

The Doc Society and the International Documentary Association filed suit in the US District Court. USA In Washington, D.C., in December. They said they regularly collaborate with non-US filmmakers and caution that visitors should "consider the risk that a US official will misinterpret their speech on social media, impute the speech of others to them, or subject them to further scrutiny or delayed prosecution due to to the opinions that they or their contacts have expressed. "

The latest presentation comes amid a growing dispute between President Donald Trump and tech companies. Twitter on Friday concealed a tweet from Trump behind a warning for the first time. It came hours after Trump signed an executive order threatening Silicon Valley social media companies with new freedom of speech regulations, after Twitter added a fact check tag to two previous tweets.

State Department rules require the disclosure of all social media identifiers used in the past five years by US visa applicants. USA, including pseudonyms, on 20 platforms.

Applicants must disclose accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Flickr, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn, Myspace, Pinterest, Reddit, Tumblr, Twitter, Vine and the Chinese sites Douban, QQ, Sina Weibo, Tencent Weibo and Youku; Russian social network VK; Belgian site Twoo; and the Latvian site Ask.fm.

The Justice Department has argued in court documents that "the information obtained from social media profiles can be used to determine the activity, links or intention that would be grounds for visa denial, including criminal acts."

The State Department says the rules were prompted by Trump's 2017 order requiring further verification of visa applications. He previously collected contact information, travel history, family information, and previous addresses.

The department receives more than 14 million applicants annually. The only travelers exempt from social media rules are diplomatic and official travelers.

