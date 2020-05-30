One thousand additional National Guard soldiers intervened Saturday in riot-torn Minneapolis – Up News Info

Last night, Minnesotans and the world watched members of the National Guard arrive at the 5th Precinct to clear the crowd. On Saturday, another 1,000 will arrive, for a total of 1,700 soldiers.

That is the largest deployment in the state's history, on the eve of what is expected to be the largest influx of protesters the city has seen so far following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

"Governor Walz authorized the National Guard to increase our force by 1,000 soldiers to support civil authorities," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen.

During the night, we had three armored vehicles parked outside our building on 11th and Nicollet here downtown.

Meanwhile, block after block of raging fires roared across southern Minneapolis along Lake Street, and also into northern pockets of Minneapolis. The companies caught fire and are now destroyed.

The Pentagon has taken the rare step of alerting military police to come to Minneapolis to help restore order, and the Department of Public Security Commissioner confirmed that officers were injured in last night's protests.

Anger erupted after George Floyd's arrest and death on Monday. He pleaded for his life, telling four Minneapolis police officers that he couldn't breathe.

On Friday, prosecutors charged one of the now former officers involved in murder and manslaughter. Derek Chauvin was seen in a viral video kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Investigators say moderation contributed to his death.