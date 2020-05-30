Officials blame different groups of & # 39; strangers & # 39; for the violence

WASHINGTON (AP) – As protests over the death of George Floyd grow in cities across the United States, government officials have been warning "outsiders," groups of organized protesters who they say are flooding major cities not to demand justice but to cause destruction.

But state and federal officials have offered different evaluations of who the outsiders are. They blamed left-wing extremists, far-right white nationalists, and even suggested the involvement of drug cartels. These leaders have offered little evidence to back up those claims, and the chaos of the protests makes verifying identities and motives extremely difficult.

Police officers across the country were preparing Saturday for another night of potentially violent fighting in major cities. Some states had even called the National Guard to help the overwhelmed police.

Pointing the finger on both sides of the political spectrum is likely to deepen the political divide in the US. USA, allowing politicians to advance the theory that aligns with their political point of view and distract themselves from the underlying frustrations that sparked the protests.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters Saturday that he had heard unconfirmed reports that white supremacists were coming from elsewhere to stoke violence and that even the drug cartels "are trying to take advantage of the chaos." John Harrington, the state's public safety commissioner, later said they had received intelligence reports on white supremacists.

"But I cannot say that we have confirmed observations by the local police to say that we have seen cells of white supremacists in the area," he said Saturday.

But federal officials later pointed to "extreme left-wing extremist groups." President Donald Trump alleged that the violence "was being directed by Antifa and other radical groups." Antifa, short for anti-fascists, is a general term for far-left militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists in demonstrations.

Later, Attorney General William Barr seemed to echo Trump's claim, saying that the violent incidents in Minneapolis were fueled by groups using "antifa-like tactics." Barr promised that federal prosecutors across the country would use the federal riot statutes to accuse protesters crossing state lines of engaging in violent riots.

A Justice Department spokesman said the attorney general's claim was based on information provided by state and local law enforcement agencies, but did not detail what that information implied.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was even more vague, declining to point to any particular ideology in his assessment. His agency has heard that "several different groups are involved in these, be it Antifa or others, frankly," he said. The groups appeared to be organized and used tactics that would not normally happen in a peaceful protest, he said, although he did not elaborate.

While the motives behind the violence were unclear, there was firmer evidence that some of the protesters were attending demonstrations from outside the urban centers that have been the epicenter of the protests.

In New York City, federal officials filed charges against several suspects, including one of two upstate New York sisters accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail out the back window of a Brooklyn police van, a police officer. The initially peaceful protests in New York City over Floyd's death turned into chaos when it fell on Friday night. Protesters confronted police officers, destroyed police vehicles and started fires.

In Detroit, 37 of the 60 people who were arrested in nightly protests did not live in the city, and many came from nearby suburbs, Police Chief James Craig said Saturday. Although Detroit is approximately 80% black, many of those arrested were white.

"We support the right to freedom of expression. We support peaceful protests, "Craig told reporters." If you want to interrupt, stay home and disturb your own community. "

Initially, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said he had been told that all those arrested in his city on Friday were from out of state. But a spokesman said Saturday night that the mayor had later learned that more than half are from Minnesota.

In Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, 47 of the 57 people arrested in protest incidents as of Saturday morning had provided a Minnesota address to authorities, according to Jeremy Zoss, a spokesman for the County Sheriff's Office. Hennepin.

Carter voiced the views of many black activists in the Twin Cities who have expressed disbelief that local residents destroy their own neighborhoods, burn essential services, and harm small businesses. And while it was local protesters and groups that organized angry but peaceful initial demonstrations, it was the agitators from other places who strategically escalated the tension by causing damage and causing fires, they said. Their beliefs were reinforced by the large number of white people in the Minneapolis protests.

"I think about a third of people are from out of town to set the city on fire," said Justin Terrell, executive director of the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage. "It is just putting blacks in a crossfire not only between fascists and anarchists, but also putting us in a crossfire with the national guard."

It is extremely difficult in the chaos and darkness of events to prove these claims. The challenge is made more difficult in the Minnesota protest, where very few arrests were made in the first two nights of riots. St. Paul's arrest records showed that 18 people were arrested on charges related to civil unrest from Thursday through early Saturday morning. Of these, only four were from out of state; two were listed as unknown.

Still, some civil rights leaders had a clear message for anyone who came to protest, even for those who came to demand justice for Floyd.

“The moment has passed. Go home, get away from here. We are a vulnerable population. At the end of that day, if blacks can't rebuild, all we've done is generate more power for whites, "said Terrell." You're talking about years, decades of work not done by these groups, and by the officer. " .

Trump promised Saturday that "radical left criminals, thugs and others,quot; would not be allowed to set communities on fire.

"I will not allow angry mobs to dominate," he said. "It will not happen,quot;.

___

Hennessey reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Michael R. Sisak in New York and Corey Williams in Detroit contributed to this report.