Oakland Officials Denounce George Floyd's Violent Protest, Vow Enhanced Response – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – City leaders on Saturday condemned violent protests that left downtown Oakland in ruins, with more than 70 businesses destroyed, looted, or both.

Police and companies are preparing in case protesters return to the streets on Saturday night.

"We want to make it clear that this will not be tolerated," said Mayor Libby Schaaf during a press conference on Saturday afternoon. "Tonight we ask you to stay home."

The destruction on Friday night was indiscriminate and crossed the line, Schaaf said. Downtown merchants with "black-owned,quot; business signs, small stores in the city's Chinatown district, as well as large chain stores like Walgreens and Target all suffered.

Police protesting Monday's death of George Floyd in Minneapolis drew about 8,000 to Oakland. The event started peacefully, said the mayor.

"Protest and freedom of expression are part of Oakland's DNA," said Schaaf. "But these vandals, these violent actors are using peaceful protesters as a shield to hide behind."

Cars were set on fire, rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown, shop windows were smashed, and business shelves looted trying to recover from three months of shelter-in-place requests.

"This horror was visited in this very community that we are trying to raise," Schaaf said.

Police arrested 17 people and detained 40 others during the mule attacks. More arrests may come after investigations; A review of the surveillance video can also identify 40 to 60 looters, interim chief of police Susan Manheimer said.

17 Oakland officers, two Oakland firefighters and seven officers from outside agencies were injured, the chief said.

Manheimer offered his condolences to the families of two federal security officers who were shot while they were standing in the Oakland federal building. One of the officers died and the FBI is investigating, he said.

The chief promised a reinforced police presence Saturday night and urged business owners who have not yet done so to register their video cameras on the department's website.

Jana and Chris Pastena, owners of the Tribune Tavern and two other downtown restaurants, joined Schaaf in asking protesters to stay home.

"We ask you not to riot and loot tonight," said Jana Pastena. Several windows were smashed at the Tribune Tavern on 13th Street and Chris Pastena was mugged trying to fend off looters.

"It is not about glass. I think we all know that blacks' lives are greater than some broken glass," said Jana Pastena. "I think we may be angry at our core for the death of Mr. Floyd and for the injustice that Black people suffer every day, and being incredibly angry about the destruction of our businesses. "

He added that "according to our observation, the people who did the damage were not from our community," a sentiment transmitted by other business owners.

So far, the police have not released the cities of origin of the detainees and those arrested on Friday night.

A national coalition of police unions that includes three in the Bay Area on Saturday condemned "criminal behavior disguised as protest,quot;.

"We spoke vigorously to express our utter disgust at what was done to George Floyd," the coalition said Saturday, referring to statements by unions in San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland police officers, along with the Protection League. of the Los Angeles Police.

"George Floyd should spend this weekend with his family and friends and enjoy his life. The fact that he is not wrong, and it is a stain on our profession that we all must work collectively to wash ourselves. But violence and destruction in our cities and neighborhoods is not the answer. It must stop, "according to the coalition statement on Saturday.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Saturday that the state is watching extremist groups that may try to exploit the tensions.

"In California and across the country, there are indications that violent actors may be trying to use these protests for their own agendas," the released governor said Saturday. "We are closely monitoring the organization of violent extremist organizations before tonight."

Newsom said the death of a federal security guard shot dead on Friday night in Oakland was "a moment of pain for our state and our nation." But he added: “No one should rush to combine this heinous act with the protests last night. A federal investigation is underway, and we should let that process unfold. "