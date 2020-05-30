Oakland looters loot a car dealership – steal cars off the showroom floor! (Video)

Protests and looting are spreading across the United States. Last night in Oakland, MTO News confirmed that a group of protesters broke into a Honda dealership in downtown Oakland and stole several cars.

Yes, you read it right: looters, looted cars. Watch the video above for the footage

But that's just the beginning of what happened in Oakland last night. George Floyd's protests in Oakland turned violent after protesters clashed with Oakland police officers and closed I-880.

Protesters started marching around 8 p.m. and headed for the interstate while officers monitored the situation from afar.

According to authorities as of Saturday morning, 60 suspected looters were detained for further investigation, 18 people were arrested by Oakland police and four were arrested by other agencies during the protests.

Six Oakland police officers and seven other police officers were injured, according to preliminary information.