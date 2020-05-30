Oakland looters loot a car dealership – steal cars off the showroom floor! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
24

Protests and looting are spreading across the United States. Last night in Oakland, MTO News confirmed that a group of protesters broke into a Honda dealership in downtown Oakland and stole several cars.

Yes, you read it right: looters, looted cars. Watch the video above for the footage

