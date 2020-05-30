Oakland George Floyd protest march blocks traffic on I-880 in both directions – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – After marching peacefully through the streets of Oakland on Friday night, a group of protesters demonstrated against the police death in custody of George Floyd earlier this week on I-880, closing the highway in both directions. .

During the previous march through downtown Oakland, the protesters carrying signs were loud but peaceful as they traveled down Broadway in an estimated group of approximately 200-300 people.

There was a subsequent, much larger gathering at Frank Ogawa Plaza that led to the last acquisition of the highway. After marching through the headquarters of the nearby Oakland Police Department, protesters headed for the highway at 7th and Broadway.

Chopper's video of the scene revealed a strong police presence on both sides of the highway as the group spread out on the highway shortly before 9 p.m.

The video showed hundreds of protesters on the busy highway. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

KPIX 5 is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as new information becomes available.