NorthPark Center, Galleria Dallas Closed Saturday due to social media threats – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas are closed Saturday night due to looting threats on social media, police said.

Although there were no specific details about the threats mentioned by the police, officials decided to close the shopping centers in the early afternoon.

Concerns arise after protests Friday night in downtown Dallas became tense and destructive.

Several businesses in the city center and Deep Ellum were smashed and looted during the night hours.

There was another protest and march in the city center on Saturday that police said was mostly peaceful until some tense moments at the end near the town hall.

From aerial views, there were clashes between protesters and officers, leading to tear gas being used to disperse the crowd.

Police said protesters began to march through the city center again around 6 p.m.