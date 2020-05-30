"No games!": Trump says National Guard has been released in Minneapolis, which should have been used 2 days ago – Up News Info

– President Donald Trump is intervening as the Minnesota National Guard mobilizes in the Twin Cities on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, shortly after the curfew began at 8 p.m. In Minneapolis and St. Paul, Trump tweeted, saying the National Guard "has been freed in Minneapolis,quot; to do the job that the "Democratic Mayor,quot; couldn't do.

"It should have been used 2 days ago and there would have been no damage and the police headquarters would not have been taken over and ruined," he wrote.

He ended the tweet by saying "great job,quot; to the National Guard and "no games!"

Trump was previously criticized for using the term "when the looting begins, the shooting begins,quot; when it comes to riots and riots after the death of George Floyd. Twitter quickly flagged the tweet as a violation of the rules against "glorifying violence."

Trump later said his comments were misinterpreted.

"It frankly means that when there is looting, people are shot and killed," he said.

Trump's explanation did little to satisfy hundreds of protesters who gathered outside the White House until early Saturday morning, shouting "No justice, no peace," as well as an obscene chant directed at the President.

Trump's violent remarks came after protesters set fire to a Minneapolis police station Thursday night, after three days of devastating protests over the death of George Floyd, who was captured on video pleading over the air when an officer White cop knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

