Nina Dobrev goes official on Instagram with Olympic snowboarder Shaun White

Two months after sparking romance rumors, Vampire Diaries Alumni Nina Dobrev and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White have become Instagram officials with their relationship. The couple revealed this week that they are not only an item, but have also been living together during the COVID-19 quarantine.

"Shaun and Nina have really been enjoying the quarantine and living together," a source told We weekly. "They are super compatible and both free-spirited. They feel very comfortable with each other and support each other in their fields."

Dobrev and White shared their new romance with photos and videos of the world on Instagram that showed the actress cutting the hair of the Olympic gold medalist. In the caption of his post, Dobrev wrote: "Adding to the resume: hairdresser."

In the first photo he shared, Dobrev was holding a pair of scissors and smiling, while White sat next to him with messy red hair and a scared look on his face. The second photo featured White and Dobrev's new short hairstyle standing next to him holding all the hair she cut.

White also shared a video of Dobrev cutting his hair, and also posted before and after photos of his new haircut. In his caption, White wrote that his stylist said he wouldn't, adding the hashtag #QuarantineCuts.

Fans noticed in February that both Dobrev and White posted photos of South Africa. But it was in March when the romance rumors really sparked. Cameras saw the couple on a bike ride together in Malibu, and a source confirmed that they were dating a few weeks later. The source said Dobrev and White are "enjoying their time together," and they also share a lot of laughter.

Dobrev and White have also come together for their mutual love of snowboarding. White has won three gold medals in the sport, and recently posted on how much he lost.

Nina Dobrev previously dated director and screenwriter Grant Mellon, but they parted ways in November 2019 after a year together. She has also dated Glen Powell, Austin Stowell and their Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder.

Ad

Shaun White dated Phantogram lead singer Sarah Barthel for five years between 2014 and 2019.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0