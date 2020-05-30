Nicole Richie and Lionel Richie were very "tired,quot; about Sofia's relationship with Scott Disick

There were many skeptics from the beginning. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were officially separated, and although many did not see him coming, his sister and father, Nicole Richie and Lionel Richie were quite "tired,quot; from the start.

A source who spoke to Us Magazine claimed that Sofia's father and sister played a crucial role in many of their relationship problems. In other words, sources claimed that Sofia was under pressure from her family to break up with Scott.

Insider shared that since Scott and Sofia stopped spending so much time together, Sofia started spending time with her older sister, Nicole, and Nicole's opinion of Scott may well have changed Sofia's opinion.

The 38-year-old fashion designer reportedly never "supported,quot; Sofia's romance with Scott. She only wanted the best for her sister, and in her mind, she didn't manifest herself in a relationship with Scott, who already has three children with another woman, Kourtney Kardashian.

As previously reported, on May 27, Wednesday, it was confirmed that the 37-year-old reality star and 22-year-old model definitely cut him off after three years of dating.

Just a few weeks before he fell, Scott also checked into a rehabilitation center in Colorado, however, he soon left after photos of him on the premises were leaked to the press. Around the same time, Us magazine reported that Scott and Sofia were taking time off from each other.

A source shared that the couple needed a time of separation so that Disick could discover their life again. As noted above, Scott has three children with Kardashian's older sister, Kourtney. They have Mason, Reign and Penelope.

During a conversation with Us Magazine in recent news, an insider explained that it was a difficult pill for Sofia to swallow that Scott would always prioritize his relationship with Kourtney and his children over his romance with her. It was no longer something she wanted to deal with.



