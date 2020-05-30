NFL issues statement on police brutality, racial injustice; Twitter blinks at Colin Kaepernick

The NFL received instant comments, and many, on Saturday after commenting on the most recent set of publicized police killings in the United States.

As expected, the league ended with heavy doses of Colin Kaepernick in his mentions, with many of the reactions along the lines of, "You could have led the fight against police brutality and racial injustice four years ago, but you worked against peaceful protesters. like Kaepernick. "

First, the league statement, which referenced the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery:

Followed by Kaepernick's responses:

Oh, so now the NFL gets to choose when they do it and they don't care about blacks 🙄 Kaep tried this formally and was blacklisted – shawn 🧬 (@shawnwatsonjr) May 30, 2020

This is exactly what Kaepernick was protesting. Did they forget that? – Harry (@ Harry8__) May 30, 2020

Will the NFL please lift its ban on kneeling on the field? – Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) May 30, 2020

And so.

Kaepernick, who remains a free agent, voiced support this week for violent protests over Floyd's death on the knee of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

MORE: Eric Reid Calls Vice President Mike Pence to Tweet About the Protests

"When civility leads to death, rebellion is the only logical reaction," Kaepernick wrote on social media. "The cries for peace will rain, and when they do, they will fall on deaf ears, because their violence has brought this resistance.

"We have a right to fight! Rest in power, George Floyd."

Violent protests had spread across the country as of Saturday.