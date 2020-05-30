Newsom Calls Californians to "Be Better as Human Beings,quot; Amid George Floyd's Growing Unrest – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom spoke on Friday about the police custody death of George Floyd and the unrest it has caused, calling on state residents to "be better as human beings,quot; to combat racism and inequality before providing An update on the state response to the coronavirus.

Governor Newsom began his update by talking about California's diversity and the impact religious leaders had on his life before addressing recent events in Minneapolis after Floyd's death in police custody Monday.

“The Bible teaches us that we are many parts, but one body. And when a part suffers, we all suffer. I remembered those words today, yesterday, and the day before yesterday as I reflected, very movingly, on what tragically happened to George Floyd a few days ago, ”Newsom said.

The governor went on to describe that his sons grabbed him when he got home, in his pajamas and crying over the videos they had seen about Floyd on the social media site TikTok and that they wanted to talk about what happened.

"My eight-year-old son said," It's not just bad dad. It is worse than wrong, because bad people are supposed to be bad, but good people are supposed to be good. That's what makes this wrong. "Newsom explained as he described how upset and confused his four children were trying to deal with the incident, just as the entire nation was trying to deal with it.

The Governor continued to talk about recognizing differences of race, class, and privilege and the challenge of making real change in society to get closer to true equality.

"I've been in elected office for decades. Program passing, passing a law, you're not solving problems. You have to change the culture. You have to change the hearts and minds of the people. They are not just laws on the books. We have to change fundamentally who we are and recognizing what we are capable of being, ”Newsom said.

He recognized what he sees as the fundamental problem of being a nation that values ​​power and aggression over caring and compassion and understands the public's anger and fear of the Minneapolis incident.

Newsom was thrilled when he spoke about the fact that California had passed AB 392, the state's historic use of force bill, exactly a year ago on Friday and called on all Californians to work together to combat inequality and structural racism in society.

"We have to be more determined than ever to do more and be better as human beings, as parents, as leaders in their own right, and to model better behavior and, in the spirit of Dr. King and Kennedy, to make the life of this world, "Newsom said as he choked with emotion." We are all united in a network of mutuality. We are all in this together. There are no leaks on your side of our boat. So, in the spirit of the community, in that spirit that defines the best of our state and the best of our nation and what we promote and promise, I hope we can all practice a little more. "

As for the protests over Floyd's death, Newsom acknowledged that there would likely be more unrest across the state over the weekend, but asked that protesters be aware.

"I pray that all of us who want to express ourselves do so thoughtfully and gently, but strongly, in terms of expressing themselves as they should and as they should," said the governor.

Newsom went on to discuss the progress the state has made in coronavirus testing.

"The most important thing that has happened and that gives me more confidence in our ability to deliver on the promise that we can safely and responsibly reopen the economy in the state of California is that our testing has increased substantially in this state." We go from 2,000 tests a day to more than 50,000 tests every day, ”Newsom said.

But the governor also noted that while health officials have struggled to assess the wide diversity of the state's population in urban and rural areas, the test result showed disparity in race and ethnicity in cases. Although the percentage of deaths among the Latino and Asian communities was more or less similar to that of its population, the black community showed just over ten percent of the deaths in the state despite representing only six percent of the population.

"It is not surprising the issue and the framework connecting the dots today … the number of deaths in percentage terms, substantially higher. It is a point to highlight," Newsom said. "It is an incredibly important point about the structural challenges that we have as a state and nation, to address the problems that we have brought in this crisis and to address them later to solve them once and for all. "

On the positive side, Newsom noted that the state was making significant progress in training contact trackers.

"The state of California entered this pandemic with 3,000 tracers," said the governor. "It is important for people to know that as we significantly increase our testing, we are also on track to reach our goal of 10,000 trained tracers in our workforce by the end of next month. Those 10,000 allow us to track 3,600 new cases by day ".

The governor also acknowledged, as he has in previous updates, that local data and conditions would dictate the reopening rate for different counties as health officials take different paths, noting that the San Francisco Bay area it is progressing at its own pace.

"The Bay Area moves slower, other counties move faster," Newsom said. “It's what we designed over the course of weeks. What works in one area may not work in other areas. Each county has its own conditions. "