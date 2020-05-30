Netflix Tweets Endorse Black Lives' Importance Amid Broad Protests Over George Floyd's Death – Up News Info

Netflix on Saturday afternoon posted a statement on the company's official Twitter account amid growing protests across the country over the death of George Floyd while being detained by a Minneapolis police officer.

“To remain silent is to be an accomplice. Black lives matter, ”said the statement. "We have a platform and we have a duty to our black members, employees, creators and talents to speak up."

Also on Saturday, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar sent out a company memo that echoed the same sentiment. In it, he pledged to provide "validation to the voices of our black team members. Your voices matter, your messages matter. He also emphasized the need to" increase our collective empathy for the black community. "In doing so, I am going to supporting the foundation and raison d'être of this great company, which is history. Ours is a company that tells stories. And stories, well told, have the power to move people in a lasting way. "