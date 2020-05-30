NeNe Leakes has an important message for people in Atlanta: "Don't fall for it!"

NeNe Leakes posted an important message to his fans about what has been happening in Atlanta. This is the tragedy that led to the death of George Floyd. Check out what he said to his fans on social media below.

& # 39; Atlanta is BLACK POWER #stoptheviolence UPDATE OF THIS PUBLICATION: Do not enter my page speaking ignorantly, that's why I was not publishing on my page about things that are happening, but I put them in my stories … The enemy He wants us to burn our neighborhoods! Don't be fooled! DO NOT turn down the power either … TRANSFORM IT! Organize and protect the city! Good intentions here ok! #stoptheviolence #onelove #weallwegot #I, "NeNe captioned her post.

This sparked a massive debate in the comments among fans, as you'll see below.

Someone said: sometimes Sometimes you can't win by losing with our people. You post this, you're Aunt Tom! If you don't post, you're not angry enough. "I'm discovering that people just want to argue with someone."

Another follower posted this message: ‘Delete this. It won't look good calling us on your page, but there is no mention of meaningless deaths on your page. "

One commenter posted: ‘If you're not standing on the front line, keep your NeNe comments. Your voice can be heard by millions, but ours cannot. This is what is making us listen. Support is very helpful. "

Another Instagram installer said: Para For you! Low-income communities continue to suffer as you enjoy your luxurious life! READ THE ROOM. "

Someone else wrote: ‘You can be black and have anti-blackness. All of these things listed have never stopped a police kill in Atlanta, "and another NeNe supporter said," But celebrities in Atlanta encouraged you to do this, but now that's in Atlanta. Everyone wants them to stop. "

An Instagram installer believes "Leadership being black is not enough if things don't change," and someone else posted this: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!!

Ad

NeNe was recently in the limelight due to the alleged affair with USDA worker Rodney White when all sorts of details have resurfaced. His housewives rival, Kenya Moore, had a lot to say about it.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0