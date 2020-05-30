NASA astronauts head aboard the SpaceX rocket for a historic tour – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Hawthorne-based Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA will attempt to send two astronauts into space in their SpaceX Dragon crew capsule.

If successful, the launch will mark the first time in history that a private company has sent humans into orbit.

In the morning, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken climbed into their capsule for another attempt. According to the Associated Press, forecasters say there is a 50-50 chance of acceptable weather conditions for the planned takeoff. According to the NASA rescue team, it has to be clear not only in Florida but also on the coast and in the Atlantic Ocean.

The historic trip will also mark the first launch of NASA astronauts from the US. USA In nearly a decade, according to the AP. The launch is expected to occur at 12:22 p.m. PST.

For the latest, click here.