Myka Stauffer dragged over the Internet for handing over her adoptive son to another home – says she agreed

Youtuber Myka Stauffer has monetized videos of the adoption of her now ex-son Huxley. Mom's blogger recently shared a video in which she revealed that she "took up,quot; the child because of his special needs.

The owner of YouTube channel The Stauffer Life often included 2 and 1/2 Huxley, who was adopted from China and suffered from autism.

When the 4-year-old now disappeared from social media posts, subscribers became curious. After the vlogger wrote a troubling message about Mother's Day as the "toughest,quot; party, fans knew that something serious must have happened.

This is when the mother of four returned to her channel with her husband to explain that she gave the child to someone who was better equipped to care for him medically.

This angered viewers.

After US Weekly shared the story on their Instagram page, the comments came.

H Rehoming is not a thing. They "abandoned,quot; it, simply wrote one.

‘DO NOT BRING A CHILD BACK! IN ANY KIND OF CIRCUMSTANCES YOU TAKE IT AS A PUPPY AND WHEN THINGS GET HARD, DO YOU DECIDE TO GET RID OF IT ???? !!!!!! EHAT A NERVE OF THESE 2. "added another.

People also realized the fact that the YouTuber claimed that the boy loved him 100 percent.

‘Let's take all the responsibility as adults in making this decision and put EVERYTHING on the child?!?! Are you kidding?!?! As a parent, you are supposed to protect and care for your child no matter what! That is your job as a parent! And also shame on the news for posting this over and over and over and over again. Take it down and stop posting about it, "wrote this concerned follower.

'He was 4 years old. I am sure you also want to eat children's meals every day. As a parent, your job is to say no. Also, I have a son with SPD and ASD and wow. It's the hardest thing I've ever had to go through, but never in my life would I have thought, hey, I can't handle Jacob. Let's get back to it. I also don't have a vlog and blog that show how perfect my life is and how excellent I am as a parent. Maybe if I did, my son would not fit my perceived vision of a perfect life, "he added.

