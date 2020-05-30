My daughters are no longer interested in Olaf

WENN

During a chat with talk show host Graham Norton, the actor from & # 39; Frozen & # 39; She confesses that her two young daughters have come to wish that Moana was her father.

Up News Info –

Josh Gad he can no longer impress his daughters with his impressions of Olaf as they are gone "Frozen (2013)"character in favor of"Moana"

The actor, who voices the adorable snowman in the two "Frozen" movies and other related projects, used to impress his nine-year-old sons Ava, and six-year-old Isabella, by becoming Olaf when they wished.

However, he tells the host of the UK chat show. Graham Norton who are no longer interested in her character and prefer Disney's Polynesian princess, Moana.

"My girls really want Moana to be her father," she explains. "At this point they are a bit above Olaf. I have to remind you that Olaf pays for his school, the roof over their heads, and those quesadillas they love to eat. So Olaf is not going anywhere soon if they want to keep eating and drinking " ! "

<br />

However, his children's lack of interest has not stopped him from returning to the role during the COVID-19 lockdown, as he recorded the dialogue for a new series of shorts, "At Home with Olaf", which debuted on Disney + last month (April)

Josh's interview with Graham airs in the UK on BBC One on Friday May 29.