Mpls. Director of the School Board proposes to terminate the contract with MPD – Up News Info

Minneapolis School Board principal Josh Pauly announced Friday that he wrote a resolution to terminate the district's contract with the Minneapolis Police Department.

The resolution, he said, was written with the support of President Kim Ellison and the director of the Minneapolis Board of Education, Siad Ali.

In addition, Pauly proposed that the board suspend negotiations with the MPD and help the superintendent develop alternative plans to keep students safe.

"Our communities are suffering and our city is on fire as a result of the MPD's blatant disregard for the lives of blacks," he said on Twitter. "I hope this can be a small step toward the dramatic changes that are needed in our city and beyond."

Pauly said he will present the resolution to the board on June 2.

Teachers from the Minneapolis Federation also asked MPS to cut ties with the police department, supporting Pauly's resolution.

"Minneapolis Police Department officers have become symbols of fear for children who are sworn to serve and protect," said federation president-elect Greta Callahan. "The murder of George Floyd and the escalation of recent protests were just the latest examples of the department operating without empathy with our neighbors or accountability to our elected leaders."

In a statement issued by the Minneapolis Public Schools, Superintendent Ed Graff said: “I am not naive about the role that systems like MPS have historically played in the deprivation of rights of many in our community. You have my commitment that we will continue to improve our own work. ”

While not mentioning Pauly's proposal, he said the district will work to ensure that policies and practices do not perpetuate harm, especially to children of color and American Indian students.

On Wednesday, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced that the school would cut some ties to the MPD. The university will no longer contract with the MPD for sporting events and grand ceremonies, and will no longer engage with them for specialized services such as K-9 explosives detection units.

Pauly and Gabel's decisions came after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while Officer Derek Chauvin nailed his neck to the ground. The incident has resulted in protests both in Minneapolis and across the United States.

Chauvin has been arrested and charged with murder.