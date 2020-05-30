MPD reports it has booked 27 people in jail during Friday protests – Up News Info

During a press conference held Saturday by the Minneapolis Police Department, Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo said her resources have been overwhelmed, but "hope is here."

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. On Saturday, officers searched 27 people at the Hennepin County Jail in connection with the protests against the death of George Floyd: 25 were probably prosecuted for riots and two for theft.

Minneapolis police update their efforts overnight as a major peaceful protest is underway:

– 27 booked in county jail, most on riot charges, 2 for robbery

– 383 reports of theft, property damage, business alarms

In addition, the Minnesota State Patrol reported making 95 arrests after the Minneapolis protests on Friday night. The charges included assault, robbery, property damage, domestic assault, riot, robbery, illegal assembly, and gun charges.

Elder says they face challenges in completing daily stats due to the number of agencies involved, but he hopes to make daily updates. Police received 383 calls from people who reported thefts, property damage and audible business alarms in the past 24 hours, from 8 a.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday.

During that same time period, the police received 131 gunshot calls. No one died from that shooting.

Arradondo says the police department is not going to "let a group of people take over this city."

"We are going to have a change, a change, we are not going to have a group of people who come to our city and try to harm us and tarnish the greatness of the city, we are not going to do that." Elder said.

On Saturday, Minnesota Guardsmen mobilized in response to widespread and continued violence. According to online accounts, there may be as many as 13,000 soldiers and airmen serving communities in Minnesota.

