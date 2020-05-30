Morgan Wallen meets Kid Rock after binge arrest

Instagram

Country Star Morgan Wallenweekend arrest in Rock boyThe Nashville, Tennessee bar got him a meeting with the celebrity owner.

The singer was taken into custody on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct on Saturday night, May 23, 2020, after being expelled from Big A ** Honky Tonk & Rock & # 39; N & # 39; Kid Rock's Roll Steakhouse.

Hitmaker "Chasin & # 39; You" addressed the incident on social media after its release, tweeting, "Hi, they just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with some old friends. After a couple of Bars, we were playing horse with each other. We didn't want to do any harm, and we want to apologize to any bar staff or anyone affected. "

And speaking to the US radio host. USA Bobby Bones On Friday morning, May 29, 2020, Wallen revealed that the drama brought him face to face with Kid Rock.

"He asked me if I wanted to come hang out, because I had never met him or anything, so we went there and hung out," Wallen said, revealing that he personally apologized to the rocker.

The 27-year-old agrees that the drama has given him a reputation for being "a little loud and maybe even unruly at times," but he insists that he is never violent. "It's generally fun," he added.