MnDOT announces closings of I-35W, I-35E, I-94, I-394, and Hwy 55 beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In efforts to protect public safety in the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the closure of Interstate 35W, Interstate 35E, Interstate 94, Interstate 394, and Highway 55 beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The following road closures will take effect from 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30, until 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31:

Interstate 35W north and south between Interstate 694 and Highway 62

Interstate 35E north and south between Highway 36 and Highway 62

Interstate94 east and west between Interstate 694 and the Interstate 694 / Interstate 494 interchange

Interstate 394 eastbound between Highway 100 and Interstate 94

Highway 55 north and south between highway 62 and interstate 94

MnDOT says the routes will remain open for motorists to exit downtown areas. MnDOT wants to remind motorists that the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, as well as several surrounding cities and counties, have implemented overnight curfews that prohibit traveling on city streets and in public places.

Motorists who need to travel the metropolitan area at night should wait for detours and obey all travel controls.