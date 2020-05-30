Minneapolis City Council members want AG Ellison to take Floyd's case – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Several members of the Minneapolis City Council are asking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to designate the state attorney general as special counsel in the death of George Floyd.

Six of the 13 council members say they support a call by Floyd's family for attorney general Keith Ellison to handle the prosecution of the police officer who put his knee to his neck on Monday. Council members say they don't believe Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman has the public trust necessary for the job.

Freeman on Friday charged the now-fired officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder in Floyd's death. Chauvin is white; Floyd was black.

Council members say Freeman waited too long to press charges. They say Ellison, who is black, is better qualified to handle the case. They also cite a task force that helped lead in police-related deaths.

