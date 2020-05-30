Milwaukee officer suffers minor gunshot wound during George Floyd protest – Up News Info

MILWAUKEE (AP) – A police officer suffered a minor gunshot wound when a protest in Milwaukee over the police murder of George Floyd turned violent overnight, authorities said.

The 38-year-old officer was shot at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the 5th District police station on the south side of the city where protesters had gathered, a local newspaper reported. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Police said at least three nearby businesses were destroyed. More than a dozen businesses were damaged and about 50 people were arrested, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a press release.

Morales said that many people "used this as an opportunity to damage property, destroy businesses, commit robberies, shoot and steal property for their personal gain."

Residents intervened during the protest and helped put out a fire at a Walgreen & # 39; s in the Harambee neighborhood of Milwaukee.

The teams were busy Saturday cleaning debris in businesses that had been smashed and looted.

County-wide protests erupted over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was caught on video pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Derek Chauvin, who was fired from the police force, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)