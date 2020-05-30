Miley Cyrus defends equality in video empowerment

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; it is promoting health care for all and urging world leaders to take action to solve the current global coronavirus pandemic.



Miley Cyrus is promoting equitable health care for all as part of Global Citizen's latest COVID-19 aid campaign.

The singer filmed a powerful video message as part of "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future," which will focus on developing tests, treatments and vaccines amid the global pandemic.

"Now we have an opportunity to defend equality and health for all," says Cyrus in the clip. "Because this pandemic has affected our entire world, we must ensure that everyone everywhere has the solutions for this pandemic: testing, treatment and a vaccine. Together, people from all over the world, of all ages, borders and identities are asking for help governments, companies and philanthropists to increase their funds for these critical solutions. "

The new company was launched by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the international pledge summit on June 27, 2020. Other stars participating in the campaign include Adam Lambert, Shakira, Chris Rock, Chloe x Halle, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Dionne Warwick, Hugh jackmanIdris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Justin Bieberand Rachel Brosnahan.