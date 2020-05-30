Microsoft fires journalists to replace them with AI

Microsoft is laying off dozens of journalists and editorial workers in its Microsoft News and MSN organizations. The layoffs are part of a further push by Microsoft to rely on artificial intelligence to collect the news and content presented on MSN.com, within Microsoft's Edge browser and in the company's various Microsoft News applications. Many of the affected workers are part of Microsoft's SANE (search, announcements, news, edge) division, and are hired as human editors to help choose stories.

"Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis," a Microsoft spokesperson says in a statement. “This can lead to increased investment in some places and, from time to time, redeployment in others. These decisions are not the result of the current pandemic. "

While Microsoft says the layoffs are not directly related to the current coronavirus pandemic, media businesses around the world have been hit hard by falling ad revenue on television, newspapers, online and more. .

Layoffs are taking place in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Business Insider He first reported the layoffs on Friday and says about 50 jobs are affected in the United States. Microsoft News job losses are also affecting international teams, and The Guardian reports that around 27 are being laid off in the UK after Microsoft decided to stop employing humans to select articles on their home pages.

Microsoft has been in the news business for more than 25 years, after launching MSN in 1995. At the launch of Microsoft News almost two years ago, Microsoft revealed that it had "more than 800 publishers working from 50 locations worldwide. . "

Microsoft has been gradually moving towards AI for its Microsoft News work in recent months, and it has been encouraging publishers and journalists to make use of AI as well. Microsoft has been using AI to search for content and then process and filter it and even suggest photos for human publishers to match. Microsoft had been using human editors to select top stories from a variety of sources to display on Microsoft News, MSN, and Microsoft Edge.