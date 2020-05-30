Michael Porter Jr.'s tweets about George Floyd were not "tolerating police behavior," says civil rights icon

Before you lift a stone to throw into Michael Porter Jr's glass house, look at the timeline. Check out the first four entries in rookie Nuggets' Twitter feed Starting May 27, in chronological order:

11:42: I bring tears to my eyes man … that's amazing … that's murder.

11:43: It is a heartbreaking and corrupt world in which we live …

11:44: But regardless of that, KEEP FAITH to the end.

11:51: As much as you pray for the George family, you should also pray for the policemen who were involved in this evil. As difficult as it is, pray for them instead of hating them … Pray for God to change their hearts.

Words you find: Murder. Corrupt. Evil.

Words that don't: Excuse. Sorry. Forgive.

"If you really look at what he said, he was not tolerating the behavior of the cops," John Griffin said of the Nuggets forward. "I was saying, 'God, I hope these guys change the way they behave and have love in their hearts.' We are in a different era of perspectives."

We are tired of the prospect. Tired of patience. Tired of being locked up, painfully walking the same city blocks for weeks. Tired of social distance. Tired of COVID dictating the terms of our lives. We are turning facial covers into a political wedge problem. We are walking in tinder, waiting for the slightest provocation.

"He was angry," Griffin said of George Floyd, whose senseless and horrific death while in Minneapolis police custody has fueled justifiable anger across the country. “Events like this bring out the best in us. And brings out the worst in us. And the worst is in sight. "

He has represented our best angels for over five decades, while also serving as a poignant reminder of past sins. A member of the University of Wyoming's Black 14, Griffin, 71, is a civil rights icon, a voice of reason that rises above the flames.

While he spent a good part of his adult life in Denver, he grew up in Los Angeles, racially divisive, in the 1950s and 1960s, the straw that filled the 1965 Watts riots. He was arrested as a teenager for DWB – Driving While Black. . Their grudges are earned.

Griffin also wants justice for the Floyd family. But 11 out of 10 times, you will still take the path of prayer and repentance over broken glass, smoke, and ash.

"(MPJ) said what was in his heart," Griffin continued. "He is a conscientious boy who made a comment for what the Almighty said in his heart."

This does not mean that the 11:51 tweet has not misread the room. NBA teammates like Lou Williams, Moe Harkless and Mike Scott gutted MPJ on social media for extending grace to officials at the crux of the incident. Kendrick Friendly, co-founder of the Denver Mentoring of Men, felt his tweets were not listening to the concerns and reality of the black subway community.

"It seems like he's (writing) from a privileged place," said Friendly, whose organization empowers and engages African-American youth ages 10-18. "Because he's been a star athlete all his life, he hasn't had to face the same kinds of things. They say, 'He's Michael Porter Jr., he's the athlete, that's fine.' While the average African American doesn't have that luxury.

"It is important that you really learn from experiences in the community. Perhaps it is about talking to people in your family who have not been star athletes their entire lives, and who meet with them and educate themselves on the subject of brutality. Police and systemic racism.

"Twitter is not the best place to say these things. Twitter is vicious right now."

When the country is on fire, the context and tweets all too often pass like ships in the dead of night. The problem with eye for an eye It is a final game that leaves everyone blind.

"With MPJ, what you have to deal with is those who say, 'You're not black & # 39 ;, all those people who want to throw away the race card and (declare) who is and who is not," said the Brother Jeff Fard, the philanthropist, community organizer, journalist, and founder of the Brother Jeff Cultural Center at Five Points.

"But what do you say to a person of faith? You are not telling them to discard their belief system in service to something else. I think it's on solid ground. I am not one to face him. "

Words you find: Tears. Amazing. Distressing.

Words that don't: Exonerate. Pardon. Exempt.

"My grandmother probably would have said the same thing:" Pray for their hearts, "said Griffin, whose brother-in-law works law enforcement.

Was I tolerating any of that? No. She had that spiritual side and was very religious. "

The last week of May tested our faith at every turn. Nightmarish images of Floyd's last breaths, like those of Eric Garner six years earlier, shot Griffin immediately in 1967. The two young black men in overalls, detained by the LAPD, guilty of changing the carb in a Volkswagen & # 39; 59 together.

Griffin and his friend were three blocks from John's house when the sirens sounded.

They never told him why. They did not have to.

We have been working on my VW. If you don't believe me, officer, look in the back seat. There is a carb on the floor.

"They kept us there for a while, then they let us go," Griffin recalled. "We were not breaking any law. I was not speeding up."

The sigh.

"Then I had that experience. The sad part of this is that it has lasted too long. "

Sadder, still, it continues to move slowly.