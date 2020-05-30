Home Local News Michael Porter Jr.'s tweets about George Floyd were not "tolerating police behavior,"...

Michael Porter Jr.'s tweets about George Floyd were not "tolerating police behavior," says civil rights icon

Matilda Coleman
Before you lift a stone to throw into Michael Porter Jr's glass house, look at the timeline. Check out the first four entries in rookie Nuggets' Twitter feed Starting May 27, in chronological order:

11:42: I bring tears to my eyes man … that's amazing … that's murder.

11:43: It is a heartbreaking and corrupt world in which we live …

11:44: But regardless of that, KEEP FAITH to the end.

11:51: As much as you pray for the George family, you should also pray for the policemen who were involved in this evil. As difficult as it is, pray for them instead of hating them … Pray for God to change their hearts.

Words you find: Murder. Corrupt. Evil.

Words that don't: Excuse. Sorry. Forgive.

"If you really look at what he said, he was not tolerating the behavior of the cops," John Griffin said of the Nuggets forward. "I was saying, 'God, I hope these guys change the way they behave and have love in their hearts.' We are in a different era of perspectives."

We are tired of the prospect. Tired of patience. Tired of being locked up, painfully walking the same city blocks for weeks. Tired of social distance. Tired of COVID dictating the terms of our lives. We are turning facial covers into a political wedge problem. We are walking in tinder, waiting for the slightest provocation.

"He was angry," Griffin said of George Floyd, whose senseless and horrific death while in Minneapolis police custody has fueled justifiable anger across the country. “Events like this bring out the best in us. And brings out the worst in us. And the worst is in sight. "

