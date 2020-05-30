Michael B. Jordan and more stars join the protesters

WENN

A police officer beats the "How to Escape the Murder" actor as he joins protesters in the front as a basketball player is taken into police custody.

Some celebrities take to the streets in protest of police brutality against black suspects. Marvel actor Michael B. Jordan and R&B singer Tinashe were seen among protesters in Los Angeles while the television presenter Nick cannon he joined activists in Minneapolis, rapper J Cole in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Porsha Williams in Atlanta

"The protest I participated in yesterday at DTLA was non-violent. We were there to protest against police brutality and black lives, period," Tinashe tweeted and shared a photo of her holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign. "I will also protest peacefully today … see you there."

Tinashe joins protesters in downtown Los Angeles

J. Cole joins protesters in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Meanwhile, Nick wrote in a series of captions on Instagram: "Stop killing us! We are all tired of it … BUT WE WILL BE HEARD AND STRONG! Even the rings of Earth and Heaven." He put on a black sweatshirt with the message "Please I can't breathe" that referred to George Floyd's plea to the cops before he died.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The Porsha star shared her grief on the Instagram story," My heart (broke) for my people. "

Actor Kendrick Sampson ("How to escape murder","Unsafe") appeared on the street in Los Angeles. He was seen being hit repeatedly with a policeman's baton while he was in the front line with the protesters.

Meanwhile, Ohio state basketball player Seth Towns was among those arrested by the police. He joined the protest in Columbus just hours after graduating from Harvard. "In just 24 hours, I crossed a virtual Harvard graduation stage to the back of the police van along with other peaceful protesters, of whom I am equally proud," he tweeted.

"I, with so many others, gathered in downtown Columbus, Ohio, to peacefully protest the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the countless unarmed US citizens who have been killed by those who profess to keep the peace," he added.

Other famous protesters included the former NBA star. Stephen Jackson, Timberwolves players Karl-Anthony cities and Josh Okogieas well as an actor Jamie Foxx.

Some of those who did not take to the streets helped by donating to rescue protesters. Steve Carell, Seth Rogenand Chrissy Teigen were among them "In celebration of whatever the f ** k maga night is, I am committed to donating $ 100,000 to protester rescues across the country," Chrissy tweeted.

In the meantime, Colin Kaepernick launched an initiative to pay lawyers for protesters. "In the fight for liberation there is always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We initiate a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to the Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp," he tweeted.

Night presenter Trevor Noah He addressed the riots during his monologue: "If you feel uncomfortable seeing Target being looted, try to imagine how black Americans will feel when they are looted every day. The police in the United States are looting black bodies."