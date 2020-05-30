Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer will teach an acting masterclass

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Tammy & # 39; and the star of & # 39; The Help & # 39; They have been chosen to lead a virtual master class for charity while offering applicants the opportunity to learn from professionals.

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben falcone They will lead a virtual acting masterclass to raise funds for the school's Los Angeles comedy theater and Groundlings.

The real-life couple will join the Oscar winner Octavia Spencer for the Character Creation project, which will offer applicants the opportunity to learn from professionals.

Tickets for the June 4, 2020 event are available on the official website. Class will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, on June 2, alumni of the legendary improvisation company Groundlings as Jim Rash"Saturday night live"& # 39; s Mikey Dayand Michaela Watkins will lead an interactive storytelling experience, discussing their lives and careers, followed by a question and answer session.

Tickets for the event, via the Zoom teleconference app, can be purchased from the Groundlings website.