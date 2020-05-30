Meghan King Edmonds defies her prenuptial agreement with Jim Edmonds amid unpleasant divorce

Former Royal Orange County Housewives Star Meghan King Edmonds and her estranged husband Jim Edmonds don't seem to come to an agreement about their divorce. The former couple is once again fighting over the details, and Meghan appears to be contesting the prenuptial agreement she signed before the couple married in October 2014.

According to People In the magazine, Meghan is contesting the prenuptial agreement, but Jim says it is valid and accepted the terms.

"Jim's prenuptial agreement is valid, applicable and generous, and we hope that it will be fully complied with. Meghan and her attorney reviewed the agreement several weeks before the wedding and accepted the terms," ​​an Edmonds representative said in a statement.

The representative noted that Meghan has publicly explained that she insisted on the prenuptial agreement because she did not want Jim's family to think she was "trying to take their money." The former MLB player's representative added that Jim has voluntarily paid Meghan more than three times the amount of child support required by court guidelines.

"He is letting her live in one of his houses in St. Louis and he is paying the mortgage and all the bills for that house," the statement said. “It gives you money for a babysitter and housekeeper. Pays almost all expenses related to children. And he pays half the rent at his beach house in Los Angeles. "

The representative continued, saying that Jim has been "more than generous to Meghan,quot; and that he has provided full financial support for the three children he shares with her: Aspen, 3, Hart, 2, and Hayes, 2.

During season 10 RHOC meeting, Meghan discussed her prenuptial agreement with Edmonds, and she revealed that she encouraged him to find a "way before,quot; they got engaged. She explained that she suggested the agreement to protect her feelings about her marriage and about where her heart came from.

He added that he was trying to protect the children (Jim's children from previous relationships) because he never wanted them to think he was going to take something from them.

Earlier this year, Meghan claimed that Jim's child support payments barely paid for groceries. Jim's representative immediately applauded and said that if what Jim is paying Meghan each month for child support does not cover food, she must be getting her Fabergé eggs.

Since their separation in October, Meghan King Edmonds has moved in with her new boyfriend, Uncharted Supply Company CEO Christian Schauf. And, Jim Edmonds is currently dating real estate agent Kourtnie O & # 39; Connor, a woman Meghan says she and Jim used to have threesomes with.



