MDH: Minnesota COVID-19 death toll exceeded 1,000, with 660 new positive cases – Up News Info

The Minnesota death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic has reached a benchmark. There have now been more than 1,000 deaths from the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health released the latest figures on the spread of the coronavirus statewide, reporting that there were 30 more deaths in the last day, bringing the state total to 1,026.

Meanwhile, the number of state laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 24,190.

Currently, 589 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 263 in intensive care beds, slightly more than the previous day's total. Health officials are closely monitoring the ICU's capacity as COVID-19 patients are increasingly occupying beds and the backlog of elective surgeries that, for a time, were not carried out amid blockages.

PLUS: Update of MDH status for COVID-19

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 242,508 people in Minnesota have been screened for COVID-19, with 8,635 tests processed Thursday, roughly the same number as the previous day.

Coronavirus: latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our new application | CBSN Minnesota

The state's goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests per day, which is enough for any resident with symptoms to get tested.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.