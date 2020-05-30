Mayor Duggan and Chief of Police hold press conference after Detroit protests – Up News Info Detroit

– Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief Jame Craig held a press conference Saturday afternoon at Detroit Public Safety headquarters to address the Detroit protests Friday night after of the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, was arrested after allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a Minneapolis business on Monday night. He was held by a white officer who was seen in a viral video on a cell phone, putting his knee on Floyd's neck. Floyd could be heard on the video complaining that he was unable to breathe and then appears to be unconscious during the video.

RELATED LINK: Detroit Police Chief James Craig Talks About George Floyd Murder

Chief Craig said the police department arrested 45 men and 15 women. Of the men arrested Friday night, only 17 were from the city of Detroit. Of the women arrested, only six were from Detroit. They were all arrested for disorderly conduct, according to the chief.

The chief also said during the conference that seven police department vehicles were damaged and two officers were injured, but both are expected to recover.

"If you want to interrupt, stay home and interrupt in your own community," said Craig.

Near the Detroit protests, a 21-year-old man from Eastpointe was shot dead in the Congress and Randolph area. Police said an unknown suspect approached a silver Dodge Caliber that was in a parking lot at the location. Inside the vehicle was the 21-year-old man and two other men. The unknown suspect shot at the vehicle and police say the three men fled the vehicle, but at some point the 21-year-old was shot.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Mayor Duggan credited the activist community and the Detroit Police Department during the peaceful protests on Friday afternoon.

“Our officers behaved with courage and professionalism. It shows you the training that Chief Craig and DPD have instilled in this department, ”said Duggan.

The Mayor also mentioned that most of the people arrested were from Brighton, Warren Plymouth Ann Arbor and Bay City.

The Mayor and Chief were joined by Maurice Hardwick "Paster Mo,quot; with Live In Peace Movement, the Rev. Charles Williams, President of the Michigan Chapter of the National Action Network and Ray Winans, CEO of Keeping Them Alive.

The Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, NAACP president of the Detroit branch, said there is a way to protest, but it must be done the right way.

"We need to develop this moment in a movement. The move should be are you registered to vote? Will you vote in November? Anthony said.

On Saturday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist issued a statement encouraging communities across Michigan to designate areas for peaceful protests: “As Americans, this is one of the most challenging periods in our lives. People in communities of color across the country and right here in Michigan feel a sense of exhaustion and despair. Communities are suffering as they have felt that calls for equity, justice, security and opportunities have not been heard for too long. We stand in solidarity with those seeking equitable justice for all in our state. We cannot live in a society and a country where our rights and our dignity are not the same for everyone. The First Amendment right of protest has never been more important, and at this time when we are still fighting a murderous virus, it is crucial that those who choose to demonstrate do so peacefully and in a way that follows the guidelines of social distancing to protect to the public health. Our administration is working closely with local elected officials, public safety and faith, and youth leaders to encourage communities across the state to designate areas for peaceful protests where people can make their voices heard. There will certainly be more difficult days ahead, but we must unite and treat our fellow Michiganns with dignity, compassion and humanity. "

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related