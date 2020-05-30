Mark Cuban Touts HGH As Injury Rehabilitation Aid After Release Of Study Results

Human growth hormone is grouped with steroids as a performance-enhancing drug, and its use by athletes is therefore prohibited. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is willing to change that.

Cuban told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on Friday that a University of Michigan study she funded showed that HGH can help athletes recover from injuries. The study concluded only that HGH helped improve strength in the quadriceps muscles and helped prevent atrophy of the muscles around the knee for athletes who had ACL surgery.

The study was published Thursday in The American Journal of Sports Medicine.

Cuban told Nichols that a faulty World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) policy helped him finance the study.

"WADA … banned it and there really was no investigation or complete real logic to do it," he said. "A couple of years ago I said, 'Look, if there is no data to rule out HGH, well, let's find out if it can aid recovery from injury, because it's been argued that it has that ability.'

After viewing the study data, Cuban wants professional leagues and Olympic organizations to help fund additional research.

The NBA conducts random blood tests for HGH under its collective bargaining agreement with the players' association. Positive test suspensions are 25 games for a first offense, 55 games for a second offense and expulsion from the league for a third offense.

Cuban figures athletes would support abandoning HGH bans if they can be convinced that the drugs will provide benefits.

"I think the players would, too, as long as you can show that it's safe. If you can get them back on the court or on the field and have them at full speed sooner, why wouldn't you?" He said to Nichols.

Cuban did not say if he would personally benefit from a change in policy, or if he uses HGH himself.