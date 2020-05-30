Man shot dead Wednesday protests identified as Calvin Lewis Horton Jr. – Up News Info

– The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was shot to death in close combat near the third compound of the Minneapolis Police Department on Wednesday night.

It was Calvin Lewis Horton Jr., 43, of Minneapolis. He died after being shot when protests broke out near East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue.

The coroner says Horton died of shotgun wounds to the chest and upper extremities.

The owner of a nearby business is under arrest. The charges are still pending.

Héctor Henandez captured the riots that were unfolding in front of his restaurant.

“I start to see how thousands of people are running. The next thing you know is that there are probably 100 people knocking on windows throwing stones, ”said Hernández.

Somewhere in the chaos, shots were heard. Abi Baires and his employees heard the unmistakable sound.

"That was like what is happening. Suddenly, a man ran around here and collapsed right on the corner," Baires said.

People watched as officers started CPR on the apparently lifeless man.

Abi says her friend George Floyd would not have wanted any of this.

“My business is going to be replaced. People are still going to come here when this is all over, but they will witness the death of another black man here, and fighting for his life, which is who we are, the opposite of what we want justice for, "Baires said.