Man killed in Morgan Hill Drive-By shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

MORGAN HILL (Up News Info SF) – Morgan Hill police were investigating a deadly shooting in the Butterfield Blvd overpass area on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said officers were dispatched to the overpass area at approximately 2:14 p.m. in reports of a possible shooting.

The arrival officer located a busy vehicle stopped on the road. Inside was a male driver, who was not responding and had suffered a gunshot wound.

Her passenger was not shot but suffered minor injuries.

The male driver had suffered a fatal head injury and died of his injuries at a local hospital. His identity would not be released until family members were notified.

During the investigation, the victim's vehicle was determined to be traveling north on Butterfield Blvd from Monterey Rd. The suspect vehicle approached and fired multiple shots hitting it multiple times.

The injured driver was able to drive his vehicle a short distance and stopped on the highway south of Fisher Ave.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle was believed to be a silver sedan occupied by multiple subjects. He was last seen traveling north on Butterfield Blvd at high speed.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detectives Ryan Warren at 669 253-4894 [email protected] or Kathleen Price at 669 253-4985 [email protected]