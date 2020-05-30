Man in Van shoots a crowd of protesters in Detroit, killing a 19-year-old – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit (CNN) – A 19-year-old man was killed after shooting at a crowd of protesters in Detroit on Friday night, the city police department said in a statement.

Police said the shooting was carried out by an unknown suspect in a gray Dodge Durango. The victim later died in a hospital.

Detroit is among the many cities in the United States that saw controversial protests Saturday night over the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody. Police made dozens of arrests over the course of the night.

Detroit police cannot confirm whether the victim was part of the protests, but the shooting occurred in the city center where the protests were taking place. Detroit police are investigating.

Previously, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said a person had been arrested after trying to run over an officer. A commando officer was hit by a stone thrown by a protester and taken to the hospital.

Many of those arrested are not residents of the city of Detroit, Craig said.

“I am not going to wait and let a small minority, criminals, come here, attack our officers and make our community insecure. I just know we won't tolerate it, ”said Craig.

