Man dies after crashing into a pole seconds after fleeing a Carrollton traffic stop – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died Thursday night after Carrollton police said he crashed into a pole while fleeing a traffic stop after being suspected of driving at high speed and intoxicated.

Police said the incident started around 11:30 p.m. near Marsh Lane and Running Duke Drive when an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. Police said the officer also began investigating the driver for DWI.

The officer asked the driver to turn off the car and hand over the keys, but the man, instead, decided to leave, police said.

Police said the man crashed into a pole a few seconds later near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road. The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released as police continue to investigate.