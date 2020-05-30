Mall of America postpones reopening of retail stores June 1 – Up News Info

The MOA made the decision to reopen after Governor Tim Walz gave the go-ahead to retail companies to reopen starting May 18, with restrictions. But in light of recent events, they made the decision to remain closed for now.
Also, curb pickup is also not available at this time. The MOA says it will announce a new reopening date in the coming days.
Our previously scheduled reopening for June 1 has been postponed. Also, sidewalk pickup is not available at this time. We will announce a new reopening date in the coming days. Thank you for your continued support. Visit https://t.co/9VAyGuH77E for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/bLOkxsbxZ6
– Mall of America (@mallofamerica) May 29, 2020
