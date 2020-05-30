Magic Keyboard Mini Review for iPad Pro – A Big Upgrade

The magic keyboard with a 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020. Samuel Axon

Last year brought great changes to the iPad. First, the iOS to iPadOS branch, and a few changes accompanying the software, signaled an effort by Apple to enable real productivity on the platform. Second, Apple introduced trackpad support, bringing a new user interface paradigm to the iPad.

The latest product of that particular effort is the introduction of the Magic Keyboard peripheral on the 11.9 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It combines a keyboard modeled after the keyboard peripheral of the same name for Mac, a generally loved design, with the first trackpad made by Apple specifically for iPad.

After spending time with the Magic Keyboard, we are ready to share our impressions. However, it is only a peripheral, so this will be a very short review. We're not going to get too far into the software side, as we've done in our previous iPadOS coverage, as well as in our most recent iPad Pro review. And we'll go into more detail in a future article on working with trackpads and keyboards on the iPad.

A curious design

Almost everything related to the keyboard is recognizable by another Apple product. The cover itself is made of materials similar to other Apple mobile phone cases and covers. When closed, a casual viewer may not notice that it is different from Apple's previous Smart Keyboard attachment. The keyboard itself, Apple says, is copied from its non-butterfly Mac keyboards.

The first thing you will notice about this peripheral is that the iPad ends up suspended in the air a little above the keyboard, a kind of scroll effect. (It is difficult to describe, but you can see it in the photos).

This scroll effect is certainly eye-catching, and allows for some very fine adjustments to the iPad's angle, though I wish there was a wider range of angles to adjust it. Overall, I present this aspect of the design simply as "neat,quot;, but it doesn't make it a better keyboard case than any that takes a different approach.

However, there is a major drawback to this approach. An important part of the bottom half of the cover is just a blank space obscured by the iPad looming over it. That is a space that cannot be used to, for example, make the trackpad higher, which is something I would have preferred.

I also think this approach makes the iPad a little too high in some situations; For example, it could make it even more difficult to fit an already large 12.9-inch iPad Pro in a tight plane tray on the coach (during times when we can all safely travel again).

Overall, I think the design is eye-catching but otherwise it doesn't stand out. It is the actual writing experience the true strength of this tool.

A very strong writing experience

As noted, Apple says this keyboard is modeled after the Magic Keyboard for Mac, and is intended to be similar to those found in recent post-Butterfly MacBooks. You can say. That make It feels similar to those keyboards. And the layout is almost identical, right down to the inverted T arrow keys that Apple recently changed from the less popular butterfly keyboard layout.

If you've used one of those Mac keyboards, you've already used this one, so there's nothing more to say about it. The keys are responsive and bounce, and my fingers travel well through them. They give good comments, although they feel a little soft.

To say it is better than the Smart Keyboard Cover, Apple's previous keyboard accessory for the iPad Pro, is a tremendous understatement. As I wrote in a couple of my recent iPad reviews, that keyboard peripheral was penalty fee. Was usable. But it never felt good to use, and nobody would prefer it to almost any laptop keyboard.

For the most part, the Magic Keyboard feels like a laptop keyboard. I only have two complaints about the writing experience itself. First, depending on how you orient the iPad over the keyboard, and depending on how big your fingers are, you can actually barely partially block access to the number keys in the top row. This is only a problem if the iPad is oriented to look as high up as possible (rather than just forward).

Second, the base that houses the trackpad and keys is too shallow to use comfortably on your lap. The iPad Pro feels uneven and unstable when I try this.

Some reviewers have already complained about the lack of function keys, but I really don't see them doing anything on iPadOS other than acting as media and brightness controls. Yes, it is a bit of a pain to have to pull the control center to change those things, but that gesture is quite easy. I didn't find myself missing it, with only one exception. Your experience may be different.

As for that exception: This keyboard is backlit like MacBook keyboards, which is really nice to watch. However, the only way to adjust the keyboard backlight level is to drill down into the Settings app on iPad. There's not even an option to add this to the Control Center, which seems like an oversight. If I was in the Control Center, I wouldn't mind the lack of physical keys for it.

