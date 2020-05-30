Louisville TV reporter shot with rubber bullets during live broadcast – Up News Info

A reporter from an NBC-affiliated station in Louisville, KY, was shot with rubber bullets on Friday night during a live broadcast covering street protests in that city.

Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for WAVE 3, was living in the air when a man wearing a mask and vest saying "police" started shooting rubber bullets at her and a colleague.

The Louisville community was already angered by a previous police shooting in a drug raid on the home of Breonna Taylor, an innocent victim of wrong address confusion. The situation was further aggravated this week by the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody in that city.

The reporter's shooting was posted on Twitter by a viewer and exceeded 1.5 million views in one hour.

In the video, Rust is heard yelling, "They're shooting at me!"

"Katie, are you okay?" asked a presenter in the studio.

"Rubber bullets!" Rust said. "Rubber bullets! Okay. It's those pepper bullets."

They asked who they were targeting.

"Us," said Rust. "Directly to us".

Rust and photographer James Dobson were beaten and sustained minor injuries. Both were standing behind the police line and did not interfere with law enforcement, a WAVE 3 statement said.

"There is simply no justification for the Louisville police to open fire on any journalist under any circumstances without reason, including pepper spray," said WAVE 3 News general manager Ken Selvaggi.

WAVE 3 said Louisville police acknowledged that one of their officers appeared to have shot and was investigating.