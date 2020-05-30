Los Angeles Mayor Requests National Guard Help Amid Protests Over George Floyd's Assassination – Up News Info

As protests, looting and violence spread through Los Angeles on Saturday, Mayor Eric Garcetti asked Governor Gavin Newsom to mobilize the National Guard to help restore order.

Garcetti's request urged Newsom to send 500 members of the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to the riots over the George Floyd police murder in Minneapolis.

The news of Garcetti's request came after he issued a city-wide curfew starting at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. that require residents to stay in their homes.

The curfew was imposed after protesters clashed with officers outside the popular Farmer’s Market near Grove.

Police formed a skirmish line along Third Street near Fairfax Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. as thousands of protesters took over the intersection of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue, shutting off traffic in the busy area. The crowd continued to grow as the hours passed.

Despite the massive presence of the police in the area, people climbed to the top of the buildings and the patrol cars were smashed and burned.

There were also riots in Pan Pacific Park and other parts of the city.

The neighboring cities of West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Pasadena also imposed curfews.