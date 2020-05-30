Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issues curfew in downtown Los Angeles after days of riots and protests – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shared his support for demanding justice and responsibility after George Floyd's death and encouraged people destroying property in Los Angeles to go home.

A curfew was issued beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles, between Highway 110 to the west, Alameda to the east and Highway 10 to the south and Highway 101 to the north.

The city of Beverly Hills also implemented a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Curfew in effect from 8:00 PM tonight until 5:30 AM tomorrow in Beverly Hills. Click for more details. https://t.co/xzQy4LRizR – CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) May 31, 2020

The city of West Hollywood said, "in excess of caution," it will also likely implement a curfew.

The city and @WHDLASD we know and monitor the protest events taking place today. In excess of caution, the City will likely impose a curfew at 8PM tonight. More details to come. Please follow @wehocity for the latest information #WeHo – City of West Hollywood (@WeHoCity) May 30, 2020

After Atlanta, Georgia and other cities asked the National Guard to help disperse the violent crowds, Garcetti said it is unlikely to come to that in Los Angeles, urging the community to unite and reduce tensions.

At his press conference on Saturday afternoon, the mayor reflected on the Los Angeles riots in 1992 and discussed how he does not want those encounters to be repeated.

Garcetti praised the actions of people who come out to protest and said that the coronavirus should not stop calls for justice, but that there should be order in doing so.

Black Lives Matter and other groups have independently organized protests across the country that purported to be peaceful and follow patterns of physical estrangement in response to cases of police brutality that activists say have passed without seeing justice.

The Mayor also spoke about the systemic injustices of people of color and African Americans, specifically, in this country:

"Many people do not start equally at the starting line because they and their grandparents and great-grandparents did not start equally."

Garcetti said that people who have been destroying police cars, setting them on fire and tearing up local businesses are hurting the justice claims in the cases of Floyd, Breona Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African Americans who have been killed in the United States.

