Looters broke into Atlanta High End shopping center – Louis Vuitton Store STOLEN! (Video)

The city of Atlanta caught fire last night, with more than $ 1 BILLION in damage caused to the city. Angry Atlanteans began to protest the police murder of George Floyd.

But before long, the "protests,quot; turned into looting at the Lennox Hill Mall in Atlanta. And MTO news noted that hundreds of people broke into and looted millions of dollars worth of products from the Louis Vuitton store.

According to several people on the ground, the Louis store at the Lennox Hill Mall was stripped. MTO News learned that every bag, every item of clothing and even a cash register was stolen.

Looters even went to the back and stole all the inventory in stock.

The store's inventory value was over $ 10 million.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced early Saturday that he had deployed the National Guard to restore calm.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms did little to stop the looting of her city. The rioters burned police cars and made their way into stores in downtown Atlanta and Buckhead despite calls from the mayor who urged protesters to stay home and seek meaningful ways to honor the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis officer.

