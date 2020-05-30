Home Entertainment Looters broke into Atlanta High End shopping center – Louis Vuitton Store...

Looters broke into Atlanta High End shopping center – Louis Vuitton Store STOLEN! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
43

The city of Atlanta caught fire last night, with more than $ 1 BILLION in damage caused to the city. Angry Atlanteans began to protest the police murder of George Floyd.

But before long, the "protests,quot; turned into looting at the Lennox Hill Mall in Atlanta. And MTO news noted that hundreds of people broke into and looted millions of dollars worth of products from the Louis Vuitton store.

WATCH THE THEFT VIDEO

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©