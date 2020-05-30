Little Mix Stars Over the Moon for Leigh-Anne Pinnock after their engagement

WENN

Pierre Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson have sent congratulations and good wishes to their bandmate after she said yes to her boyfriend Andre Gray's proposal.

Up News Info –

Leigh-Anne Pinnock& # 39; s Small mix The bandmates jumped on social media to congratulate the singer on her engagement.

The pop star joked Perrie Edwards with engagement news during a public FaceTime chat earlier this month, May 2020 and her new fiance, Andre GrayHe actually asked the question on the fourth anniversary of the couple's first date on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Andre posted footage of the moment he asked an emotional Pinnock to be his wife on Instagram early Friday, and his bandmates quickly cheered on the couple.

Jade Thirlwall He wrote: "Congratulations. You have taught me that true love exists and that dreams come true and that I am so excited right now," while Edwards added: "Finally something wonderful to get out of 2020! You don't understand how happy he is This makes me … My Leigh-Anne deserved the world and nothing less! I'm crazy about them both. I love them. "

Thirlwall also suggested that she would be singing at the couple's wedding while her bandmate jesy Nelson added: "Congratulations, beauties."

There were also congratulations tweeted by Rochelle Humes and Tulisa, who served as Little Mix's mentor on the UK reality show "Factor X"