List of MPD Forwards Safety Tips for Minneapolis Homeowners – Up News Info

For the second consecutive night, a curfew is applied for the Twin Cities after a fourth consecutive night of unrest in the heart of the state. And this time, Governor Tim Walz has the full deployment of the Minnesota National Guard behind his order.

The curfew on Friday night was largely ignored by protesters, and as a result, 26 buildings burned down overnight. All state authorities warn that Saturday night's events are expected to be even more serious.

The Minneapolis Police Department has released a list of safety suggestions for those in the city limits who respect the curfew. The department has released a list of things homeowners can do to make their homes "less attractive to people with bad intentions."

First and foremost, they said not to be on the streets after 8 p.m. Beyond that, however, they said:

Be on the lookout for suspicious activities / groups.

Keep an eye out for large gatherings.

Call 911 if you are witnessing suspicious activity.

Remove anything from your lawn that may be flammable or projectile through a window.

Store trash cans in your garage or move to a hidden area in the backyard. Consider moistening the internal contents if they should be left on display.

Keep the LIGHTS ON and some windows open to hear approaching noises. (watch out for windows that can be easily ordered from the ground).

Watch channel 11 or 4 for current information. (Editor's Note: We will present your suggestions unedited.)

Have an escape plan and a carry bag (remember to carry all the medications you may need).

If you need to be outside, wear a headlight, bright colors, and reflective clothing.

Charge cell phones. Cell towers could come out.

Have alternative ways to communicate with your neighbors and help them make a plan in case things go wrong.

Have garden hoses ready and untangled for possible use.

Check your flood lights; door lights; KEEP THEM ON.

Soak fences and wood surfaces.

If you have a small library, empty it.

If you have a fire extinguisher, get it ready.

Control each other, especially older and vulnerable neighbors.

Police concluded by saying that those who choose to watch in their neighborhoods do not confront people. Call 911 and call another neighbor to come with you.

