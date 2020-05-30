Lisaraye rejected the role of housewives because she has a legitimate career: "I'm not a fan of reality shows,quot;

LisaRaye has been in the headlines lately for her appearances on Claudia Jordan's Fox Soul show. Although fans suggested that she join Real Housewives of Atlanta, the actress was asked, and rejected.

The actress has multiple reasons why she wouldn't want to appear on a reality show like Real Housewives. On the one hand, she is still a working actress.

Also, she doesn't like what happens between the ladies during filming.

The 52-year-old explained on the YBF podcast: "I kindly gave them the 'No, thanks.' In fact, I have a legitimate career. I'm really not a fan of reality TV right now. It's so much slapstick and so much negativity that I'm amazed at the shit they show. "

It seems that the veteran actress is too real for reality.

Between fights, gossip, and backstabbing across all Bravo franchises, LisaRaye couldn't fake funk.

‘I'm just like is this how you would treat your friend? I can't be in a scene like that because then it would become real to me and there would be no more scenes because I would break that mutha and they would sue me. I'm too old for certain things and I refuse to show that kind of thing on television as a respectable adult woman. "

LisaRaye and Vivica Fox, another iconic black woman whose fans suggested joining RHOA, have a project to come.

This also occurs after Nene Leakes addressed why Fox and the others were talking about her on the show. Vivica went so far as to suggest that Nene may be drugged.

‘Listen, these people have fallen out of favor, okay? Who better to talk about than the person everyone is talking about? There are people who are in these programs who were movie stars, have fallen out of favor and are now on the Internet, "the RHOA star told Charlamagne tha God.

