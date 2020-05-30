Lil Wayne under fire for saying & # 39; We should blame ourselves & # 39; in connection with the death of George Floyd

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; 6 Foot 7 Foot & # 39; He says that instead of blaming people with power and a certain race, the black community should blame itself for not doing more than we think we are doing.

Up News Info –

little Wayne He is another celebrity who has sparked public anger with his comments on the death of George Floyd and the subsequent riots. The rapper was asked to assess the situation during an appearance on Fat JoeThe live Instagram show on Thursday night, May 28.

"I think when we look at these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to be very specific," said Tunechi. "And what I mean by that is that we have to stop seeing it with such a broad vision, which means we have to stop blaming it on the whole force and the whole world or a certain race or all with a badge. "

Hinting that the black community had not done enough to stop police brutality before the recent cases, he continued: "We have to understand who that person is. And if we want to blame someone, we should be ourselves for not doing more than we do. we believe we are doing. "

The Grammy-winning artist continued to call people who showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with their tweets and t-shirts instead of taking more real action. "The reason why people always ask me, 'Why don't you say this? Why don't you do that?' Is because what else am I going to do after that?" He said.

"Some people post a tweet and think they did something. Some people wear a shirt and think they did something. What are you going to do after that?" he shared his thought. "Did you really help the person? Did you help the family? Did you really go out and do something? If I'm not going to do all that, then I'm not going to do anything. I pray for you."

<br />

His comments were not taken well by social media users, who remember him for being nonchalant when asked about the Blake Lives affair in 2016. "I don't feel connected to a damn thing that has nothing to do with me," he said at the time. "My life matters … especially for my bitches."

Therefore, one person was not surprised to hear his latest comments, writing: "DON'T FORGET THE SAME PERSON WHO SAID THESE THINGS DOESN'T REALLY HAPPEN AND NEVER FOUND A BAD COP." Another commented, "And what the heck is Lil Wayne? The dog says his best when it comes to people who look like him … and we let it go … Why? Is it? Because people he looks like Tarantula and we can't relate. Stop asking that man what he thinks. "

Others, however, think Weezy stated the fact. "WATCH THE WHOLE VIDEO. Before they like it. It kept it real," the 37-year-old star defended. Another agreed, "Exactly! Black people are just waiting for the opportunity to point the finger, but they don't want to acknowledge what they HAVE NOT DONE FOR YEARS. People are not professionals until someone is tragically killed smh."