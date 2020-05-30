Lil Wayne lands in trouble for making this controversial comment about the murder of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck

Rapper Lil Wayne recently interviewed fellow MC Fat Joe to talk about the horrible event that took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, who knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, pinned down a black man named George Floyd.

Reginae Carter's father was asked to share his thoughts on the matter.

Although Lil Wayne has several young children, this is what he said: "I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to be very specific," he said. "And what I mean by that is that we have to stop seeing it with such a broad vision, which means we have to stop blaming it on the whole force and the whole world or a certain race or all with a badge. "

He further explained his comments, which could be seen as controversial.

He added: "We have to understand who that person is. And if we want to blame someone, we should be ourselves for not doing more than we think we are doing."

He also told Fat Joe why he refused to make a public statement about the sad situation: “What else am I going to do after that? Some people post a tweet and think they did something. Some people wear a shirt and think they did something. What are you going to do after that? Did you really help the person? Did you really help the family? Did you really go out and do something? If I'm not going to do all of that, then I'm not going to do anything. I will pray for you."

One person said this: “You can use your platform and influence as a TIP. Just choose not to like it, he said. But if this happened to him, he would want the world to speak. He wants to keep crushing Becky and Karen🧐 if that's what you mean, just say it damn Wayne. "

Another commenter defended Lil Wayne saying: “He addressed that. It's 2020. There is no awareness (e-mail protected) and bogus page discussions, and racist burner accounts do absolutely nothing. It's basically saying what the PLAN is behind all the chats, tweets, posts, comments, and videos and vice versa. He said, "We need to be very specific about what we want." That is a million dollar question. Because when they finish burning the city … and then what?

A third observer revealed: "He was shot when he was a teenager and a white policeman saved him, which is why he thinks that is how he watches his interview with Nightline. I see what others are saying, but I fully understand where it comes from: tweeting and great #r … but for some people, if they are not going to help you, they prefer to sit down because otherwise it will feel fake.

