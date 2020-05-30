Lenovo's smartwatch that can display your Google photos costs just $ 40

Memorial Day offerings are a difficult act to follow, and we've definitely seen this week's sales frequency slow down a bit. However, there are plenty of places where you can save on technology, video games, and more. We have put the following, and we will be back next week with more offers.

If you've been thinking about buying a smart display, but don't need a lot of extra features like YouTube support or a built-in camera, the little Lenovo smart watch seen above might be a good option. Best Buy offers the smart watch for $ 40, and this 50 percent discount is the best price we've seen so far. In addition to having the voice support of the Google Assistant and being able to display your Google Photos catalog, it works with Spotify and other music streaming applications.

The JBL Link soundbar that has Chromecast software and Android TV with 4K support is abruptly discounted at Best Buy. It debuted in late 2019 for $ 400, and is now 50 percent off that price at $ 200. Plus, it comes with a wireless subwoofer (typically $ 300) for free with purchase.

A soundbar that can act as a streaming device sounds too good to be true, and my colleague Jon Porter discovered in his review that running JBL has more than a few flaws. However, it does have some unique capabilities, like being able to turn the volume of the HDMI inputs up or down with your voice. And at half the price, this could be a great option for those who want an all-in-one solution that doesn't cost a lot.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB of storage costs $ 700 at the Microsoft Store. This is $ 50 less than the Amazon price, and it's a good deal if you've been waiting for a deal on this model. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 256GB of storage costs $ 750, and it offers you a lot of things the smaller Note 10 lacks: a bigger screen, a headphone jack, and microSD support.

GOG.com kicked off its summer sale earlier this week, slashing the prices of many DRM-free PC games and offering deals on new and old titles. There are huge discounts on acclaimed titles like Subway Exodus for $ 20 (50 percent off) and Presa: Digital Deluxe Edition for $ 12. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Ultimate Edition It costs $ 22.50 for the Windows 10 or macOS version of the game, and that's a lot of game for the money.

Apple now offers the iPhone XR in its restored store. For the 64GB, it's $ 500, which is $ 100 less than its current cost and $ 250 off its original retail price. Apple replaces the battery and outer shell of this and all refurbished iPhones, and it also comes with a one-year warranty. It's worth considering that the new iPhone SE is $ 100 cheaper, though the XR has a much larger screen and Face ID support.