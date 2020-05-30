Leaked posts show Facebook employees asking company to remove Trump threat of violence

Facebook's decision not to take action against recent posts about mail ballots and Minnesota's protests by President Trump is affecting employees, some of whom are asking executives to reconsider their stance. In response to an internal post explaining the company's rationale, some employees criticized the company's neutral stance.

"I have to say, I am finding the contortions we have to go through incredibly difficult to bear," wrote one employee in a comment on the firing point. "All of this points to a very high risk of a violent escalation and civil unrest in November and if we fail the test case here, history will not judge us kindly."

On Tuesday, Twitter tagged two tweets about the vote by mail as "potentially misleading,quot; for suggesting that the practice would lead to a fraudulent election. Early Friday morning, Twitter placed another tweet behind an interstitial warning to "glorify violence,quot; because it included the phrase "when the looting begins, the shooting begins." In all cases, the tweets were posted on Facebook.

Among those events, Monika Bickert, the company's vice president of global policy management, wrote a lengthy post on Workplace, the company's internal Facebook version, outlining the company's reasons for not taking action on the ballot posting by mail.

"We review the claim and determine that it does not violate our rules against voter interference because it does not mislead people about how they can register to vote or the different ways they can vote," Bickert wrote Thursday in a post that received more than 700 comments. "If it had, we should have removed the post from our platform entirely because our electoral interference policy applies to everyone, including politicians."

She continued: “With that said, we do not believe that a private technology company like Facebook should investigate what politicians are saying in the context of a political debate. As is the case with the president's tweets, the speech of the candidates and elected officials is highly analyzed and debated. We believe that people should be allowed to listen to what politicians say, make their own decisions, and hold politicians accountable. ”

But then Trump posted on Facebook a tweet that seemed to suggest violent action be taken against people protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minnesota police. "Would it be possible to explain in more detail the interpretation of our community standards?" asked an employee. "Does this publication violate them but get an exemption or is it not violating?"

But by mid-afternoon Friday, Pacific Time, employees had not received a response, and were beginning to feel frustrated. "It is appalling that no one from politics has intervened or provided any kind of context here," said an employee. When another employee defended Facebook's silence by suggesting that top executives were likely discussing their next steps, the original poster replied: "They have already made an official decision to keep the post after it was reported. They should communicate their justification for the decision."

Another employee suggested that no one had responded "because the Facebook employee community has shown many times that private deliberations will leak to the press and be taken out of context."

"I don't think employees are asking something here that the public doesn't deserve to know," replied a colleague. But another post seen by The edge suggests that an initial review of Trump's "shots,quot; post "was found not to violate."

"It makes me sad and downright embarrassed," wrote one employee in response. "Hopefully this is not the final evaluation? I hope there is still someone somewhere discussing how and why this clearly advocates violence."

Another wrote: "It has been said previously that inciting violence would lead to the removal of a publication. I would also like to know why the objectives have changed and where they are now."

Another employee compared the work on Facebook to a comic sketch by the Mitchell-Webb duo in which two SS officers speak during World War II and one asks the other, "Are we the bad guys?" "Now I get up every morning on FB and this goes through my head, followed immediately by,quot; yes, apparently, "wrote the employee, over a GIF of the sketch.

"Honestly, it is really difficult for me to take seriously the words of support from our leadership this morning if we allow content like this on our platform," wrote someone below the post by Mitchell and Webb. "Whatever we are getting from not acting on this, is it worth allowing clear and violent threats against black protesters?"

Facebook had no immediate comment.