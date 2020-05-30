LAPD makes more than 500 arrests in Friday street protests – Up News Info

Street protests in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night resulted in the arrest of more than 500 people as police struggled to clear the streets after a night of violence that saw at least two vehicles from the Los Angeles Police Department Angels on fire.

The protesters physically fought the police, smashed windows, looted and set fire to elements during the confrontation, which lasted until early Saturday morning. An illegal assembly order was issued at 9:30 PM Friday for the entire center.

Four LAPD members were injured at night, and many retail stores were smashed and looted.

"I think when we get to daylight we will see destruction. We lost at least two police vehicles for firing, "said LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Arcos.